Morton Eugene Gilley Jr., 52, of Slidell, LA passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in Pearlington, MS. He was a wonderful and loving father, son, brother, uncle, and cousin who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Morton Eugene Gilley Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Ann Gilley; mother, Hazel Louise "Sue" Gilley; brothers, John Gilley and Joseph (and Karen) Gilley; sister, Terrie (and Charlie) Williams; aunt, Dora Leidinger and cousin, Stanley Leidinger; his nieces and nephews: Joe "Buddy" Gilley, his friends & more; his long-time companion Nicole Muffet and her two children Jordan and Bubba. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church: 890 Robert Blvd. Slidell, LA 70458 at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 15, 2018 at Turtle Landing Restaurant: 16463 US-90, Pearlington, MS 39572 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

