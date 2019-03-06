Mose Butcher entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital. Mose was 64 years old and a native of New Orleans, La. He was affectionally known as "Big Daddy from the Mardi Gras City". Mose was employed by Wall Shipyard, Jefferson Parish (Roads and Bridges) and Technical Industries (TI). Son of the late Mose William Butcher and Mittie Beatrice Ryans Butcher. Husband of the late Margie Pickens-Butcher. Devoted father of Charmiker Pickens-Lewis (Kyron), Shanteres Bell and Crystal Francis. Loving brother of Barbara Nell Williams, Linda Ann Myles Williams, Alvin Tyrone Butcher Sr. (Tier) and the late Georgia Mae Wheeler and Kywanda Butcher. Grandfather of Sharmyka Lewis (Blaine), Nehemiah Bell Sr. (Kayla), Shakiah Bell, Zaniah Porter, Andrew and Precious Francis. Great grandfather of Delmyree Scott, Cyree Williams, Ka'Myiah Bell, Nehemiah Bell Jr. and Andrea Bell. Deceased is also survived by one Godchild Yvette Cotton-Jones three sister-in-law Winiford Milton, Betty and Berteal Pickens, three brother-in-law Ervin Chancellor, Jimmie and Charles Pickens, a devoted friend Lisa Porter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, officers and members of Love and Faith Ministry, Israel Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Israel Baptist Church 1612 Estalote Ave. Harvey, LA at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Elder Robert Walker of Love and Faith Ministry Church officiating. Rev. Dr. Johnny McKinnies host pastor. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 236 Robinson Ave. Marrero, LA. Special Thanks to the staff members at West Jefferson Hospital, Hyperbaric Wound Care Center at West Jefferson Hospital and Marrero Health Care Center. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary