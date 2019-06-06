|
Mosley "Lloyd" McCall, age 70, departed this life on June 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Lloyd was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, La., a U. S. Army Veteran and a former employee of Avondale Shipyard. He was preceded in death by his mother Clara Burrell and stepfather Morris Burrell Jr. Lloyd leaves to cherish his memories his three sons, Veljwine, Jermaine and Kenya McCall; three special daughters, Nina Lashun, Nita Marshae Armstrong and Tomeco Michelle Boone; one sister, Willye Jean (Robert) Turner; special granddaughter, Diatra Scarborough; special great-grandson, Errol Scarborough; Nieces, Delonda T. (Michael) Malone and Latacha Turner; nephew, Eric Turner; great-niece, Erica Lynn (Clarence) Bailey; great-nephew, Kendrick Jury; aunts, Geraldine and Billie Sue McCall; uncles, Isaac and Jim McCall Jr.; special friend, Marlene Reed. Also survived by 22 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Monday June 10, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Christian Mission Baptist Church, 1477 N. Robertson St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Rev. Charles Daniel officiating. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, LA 70460. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA. 70113. Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 10, 2019