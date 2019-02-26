|
Muriel Monica Barbarin Aperwhite entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Willie Raymond Aperwhite, Sr. Loving mother of Cabrini A. Huntsberry (Derek), Fay A. Ferran (Elias), Karen A. King (Herman), Willie Raymond Aperwhite, Jr. (Lynette) and Don A. Aperwhite, Sr. (Patricia). Sister of Jude Barbarin (Rosalie), Barbara Coleman, Joy Barbarin and the late Fern Barbarin. Mrs. Aperwhite also leaves to cherish her memory Fourteen grandchildren, Elias, Erica, Natasha, Elliot, Tiffany, Devin, Don, Jr., Herman, Bryson, Luke, Paige Adam, Nicholas and Johnathan; Eleven great-grandchildren, Trevon, Breya, Kai, Amari, Madison, Lauren, Austin, Lisa, Harlem, Logan and Leila. Relatives and friends of the family; Priest and Parishioners of Corpus Christi/ Epiphany Catholic Church are invited to attend the funeral. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Corpus Christi/Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment St. Louis No. 3. Visitation 8 AM with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook at charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411 .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019