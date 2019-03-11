Muriel E. Boudreaux, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho. She was born on October 24, 1931 to her biological parents of Cora Lee Guthrie Greiner and George Greiner Sr. and raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Mrs. Evelyn Betbeze and Christian Louis Betbeze. Muriel was married to the late August Joseph Boudreaux Jr.in 1962 and is survived by her sister in law Audrey Boudreaux Arcement and her children Kathy, Larry and Mark. She was also proceeded in death by Mother of Ann Marie Boudreaux Moore, mother-in-law to Craig Moore and grandmother or Maw-Maw to Julia, Preston and Sandy Moore. Muriel is survived by her brothers, Eddie, Bobby and Sydney Betbeze and many nieces and nephews. She was also a sister to the late Carl Betbeze. Muriel was known for establishing life time bonds with family and friends and she had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and profound way. She loved all unconditionally with her great big heart and made everyone feel like her lifetime friend. Her smile, infectious hugs, and conversations would put anyone at ease. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, On Friday March 15, 2019 at 2 pm. Public visitation is from 12 pm until time of service and within this time to reminisce, grieve, support each other, or simply chat just the way that Muriel would want. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary