Muriel Parr Rodrigue of Westwego, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 7:15pm. She was 92. Beloved wife of the late Joachim "Nell" Rodrigue. Mother of Terry J. Rodrigue. Mother-in-law of Debbie B. Rodrigue. Grandmother of Chris Rodrigue (Misty) and Damon Rodrigue (Kristin). Great-grandmother of Lily, Ethan, Cullen and Carson. Sister of the late Rena Savoie, Thelma Smith, Mabel Lerille, Harry Parr, Harold Parr, Horace Parr and Roland Parr. Daughter of the late Joseph C. and Leonise Boudreaux Parr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Muriel was a lifelong resident of Westwego and retired from Donnaud's Department Store after over 40 years of service. She was active in the Westwego Social Club and the Po-Ke-No Group. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Riverbend Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11 am to 1:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Westwego. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 10, 2019