Myra Ann Richoux Laux, a retired Teacher passed away at Ochsner Foundation Medical Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late David George Laux, Jr. Daughter of the late Vital Richoux and Clamelia Engeron Richoux. Loving mother of David George Laux III (Ronni), Randall Phillip Laux and Gwendolyn Laux Birkel (Ulysses) Sister of the late Edwin Richoux (Yvonne), Gladys Lobrano (Buddy) Leroy Richoux, Willie Mae Frolich (Paul), Waverly Richoux, and Zoe Leathem (Robert). Adoring grandmother of Samantha Scott (Nolan), Christopher Laux (Megan), Shawn Laux, Adam Birkel, and Elizabeth Birkel. Great Grandmother of James Laux. Also survived by Sister in law Myra Richoux and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Myra's passion for education led her on a lifelong journey of inspiring young students for almost 50 years. She retired from St. Christopher School as a 1st grade math teacher. She was a devout Catholic and a recipient of the Order of St. Louis Medal and a recent Parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She was joyfully married for 41 years. Her hobbies included reading, traveling and her grandchildren. The Family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to her care givers at Ochsner Main Campus for their kindness and compassion during her final days. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until service time. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com