Myra Morrissey Childress, age 82, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Childress. Mother of Glenn Ryan (Dale), Mary Sonnier (Jerry), Colleen Euper. Daughter of the late Patrick and Annie McNally Morrissey. Sister of the late P.J. Morrissey, Virgie Keenum, Frank Morrissey and Herbert Morrissey. Maw Maw of Jennie Heines, Jessica Branigan, Korey Ryan (Shannon), Gaige Ryan (Megan), Jonathan Childress, Michael Euper, Stefanie Euper (Jacob), Dyllan Ryan and the late Kaitlyn Euper. Great grand Maw Maw of Katelyn Keel, Aubrey Falgout, Hartley Ryan and Sara Euper, Brielle Ryan and Olivia Ryan. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of the Irish Channel in New Orleans. She worked for Wire Rope Corporation in New Orleans. She was a member of the 11th Ward Social Club and the Out For Fun Club. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Services at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., in Biloxi National Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Friday after 10:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019