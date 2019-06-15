The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Myrna Ramirez Grice

Myrna Ramirez Grice Obituary
Myrna passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, a native New Orleanian and a resident of Jefferson Parish for numerous years, and a resident of Mandeville for the past three years. Preceded in death by her parents, Adeline Dugas and Adam James Ramirez and her husband John Grice. Survived by her sister, Glenda Ramirez LaFont, a niece Nicole LaFont Norris, great nieces Isabella Grace Caminita and Chloe C. Norris, a great nephew Jack Christian Caminita and a beloved godchild David Guillot. Also survived by step great nieces Vivien Ferrer, Haley Norris, Abby Norris and Ella Norris. Myrna was an alumnus of Holy Name of Mary and was loved and treasured by all who knew her. Special thanks to the caregivers at Heritage Manor Mandeville in particular Debra Jordan. Private services were held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home.The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 17, 2019
