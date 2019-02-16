Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Breaux Verdin. View Sign

Myrtle Breaux Verdin passed away on February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Nichol Adam Verdin, Sr. for 66 years. Mother of Beverly Cheramie, Nichol Verdin, Jr., Jeanann V. Frederick (Randy), and James "Jimmy" Verdin (Laura). Grandmother of Desiree (Ryan), Bridgette (Chris), Crystal (Jacob), Ashley (Wendell), Joshua (Kaley), Dana (Chris), Jimmy Jr., Chris (Michaela), and Lacey (Juan). Step-grandmother of Parris, Austin, Alissa, and Destiny. Great-grandmother of Derek Jr., Dallas, Dakota, Tannar, Jack, Alexah, Jayda, Mariana, Damiana, Damien, Isaiah, Ashton, Kaleb, Kristian, Alyssa, Autumn, Jakob, Christopher, Paisly, Cade, Gabrielle, Savannah, Julian, Curtis, and Laura. Step-great-grandmother of Davin, Skylar, Troy, and Tory. Great-great-grandmother of Jhase, Declan, Nyla, Harlem, and Mason. Step-great-great-grandmother of Kaiden. Daughter of the late Howard Breaux and Cecile Martin Breaux. Sister of Rudolph Breaux (Linda) and the late Roland Breaux, Johnny Breaux, Martin Breaux, Daniel Breaux, Nathan Breaux, Rosie B. Gray, and Alice B. Breaux. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Age 85 years, a native of Raceland, LA and resident of Bridge City, LA. Parishioner and Ladies Auxiliary member at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Bridge City, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM and on Wednesday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM.

