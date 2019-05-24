The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Weigel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Cheramie "Myrt" Weigel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myrtle Cheramie "Myrt" Weigel Obituary
Myrtle "Myrt" Cheramie Weigel passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved mother of Rebecca Fried, Linda Miller (Mark), Michael Weigel (Christina), Donald Weigel (Cindy) and the late Henry Weigel, Jr. (Sheryl). Daughter of the late Estella and Bruger Cheramie. Sister of the late Chester and Huey Cheramie, Doris Monaco, Ruth LyBarger, Connie Bychurch, and Molly Cheramie. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Gretna and Kenner, LA. A Memorial Service and interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now