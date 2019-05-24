|
|
Myrtle "Myrt" Cheramie Weigel passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved mother of Rebecca Fried, Linda Miller (Mark), Michael Weigel (Christina), Donald Weigel (Cindy) and the late Henry Weigel, Jr. (Sheryl). Daughter of the late Estella and Bruger Cheramie. Sister of the late Chester and Huey Cheramie, Doris Monaco, Ruth LyBarger, Connie Bychurch, and Molly Cheramie. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Gretna and Kenner, LA. A Memorial Service and interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 26, 2019