Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
504-348-1896
Myrtle DeVore Fountenberry

Myrtle DeVore Fountenberry Obituary
Myrtle DeVore Fountenberry transitioned peacefully into eternal rest Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:10 PM, at the age of 84. She was a native and resident of of New Orleans, LA She was a graduate of LB Landry class of 1954, and received her degree from Grambling State University. She was a devoted and dedicated teacher in New York as well as Louisiana. Devoted mother of the late Monique Fountenberry Allen. Grandmother of the late Kristen Allen and Corey Allen. Daughter of the late Elijah DeVore and Ethel Medice DeVore. Sister of Theresa D. Johnson, Leola D. Harrison, Barbara D. Henderson, Lloyd (Brenda), John (Agatha), Donald (Joyce), and Kenneth (Elouise) DeVore, and the late Ethel DeVore Herring and Harold Gene DeVore. Loving niece of Leola McBride also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a celebration of life at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Lionel Hester officiating. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
