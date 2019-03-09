Myrtle Marie Keppler Alberts, born on March 7, 1932, passed away on March 8, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of Roy R. Alberts, the mother of Rebecca (Mike) Quinn, Lisa (Noel) Darce, Lloyd (Laura) Alberts, John (Caroline) Alberts, and Kathleen (John) Kazour, and "Mimi" to Caitlin, Nathan (Elisabeth), Matthew, Melissa, Brandon, Joseph, Amelia, Nicole, Charles and Christopher. She was predeceased by her parents Ernest J. Keppler, Sr. and Odile Cazenave Keppler, sister Margaret K. Pilie', and brother Ernest J. Keppler, Jr. She is survived by her sister Malvina K. Caldwell. Myrtle graduated from Annunciation High School as Valedictorian, worked for the United States Navy, Secret Service, and the Bright School for the Hearing Impaired. She was an intelligent, matured, loving and outstanding mother and wife of 62 years. The Heavens made quite a choice. The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Lama and the nurses and staff of St. Margaret's at Mercy for their compassionate care of Myrtle. Services will be held at Mater Dolorosa Church 1230 S. Carrollton Avenue Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment to follow at St. Patrick #2 Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until service time at the church. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Bright School 6227 St. Charles Ave. 70118, [email protected] . Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary