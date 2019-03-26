Myrtle "Maw-Maw" Siver, age 82, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sever and Angelina Raymond; 3 bothers and 1 sister. She leaves to cherish her memories 2 daughters, Angelina and Andrea Sever; 3 grandchildren, India Sever, Asya and Andrew Davis, and a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., NOLA, 70116. Visitation 9:00 AM until service. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA., 70116 (504) 948-7447
