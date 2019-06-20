The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Nace Anthony Bravata Sr. passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Beryl Guillot Bravata for the past 51 years. Father of Joseph and Danny Bravata and the late Nace Bravata Jr. Grandfather of Samantha and Sherry Bravata. Son of the late Joseph Pravata and Mary Burrige Pravata. Brother of Paul Bravata, Lena Messina, and Annie Catalanotto. Mr. Bravata was a retired barber. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 6425 W. Metairie Avenue at 12:00 PM. Friends may visit after 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in Lake Lawn Park. Arrangements by Jacob Schoen & Son, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. To view the family guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
