The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
For more information about
Nadge Druin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadge Druin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadge Madere Druin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nadge Madere Druin Obituary
Nadge Madere Druin, 98, a native and resident of Montz, passed away on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Druin and loving stepmother of George "Tony", Michael, Charles II and Aaron Druin, Margaret Quigley and Charlene Mullins. She was the daughter of the late Clement and Agnes Madere. She was preceded in death by her siblings Murthee Dallas, Clothilde Vicknair, Louisiana Keating, Aurelia Encale and Edwin, Clement Jr., Lawrence and Andrew Madere. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Twin Oaks Nursing Home for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, LaPlace, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin in the church at 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements by H.C. Alexander Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
Download Now