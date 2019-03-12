Nadge Madere Druin, 98, a native and resident of Montz, passed away on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Druin and loving stepmother of George "Tony", Michael, Charles II and Aaron Druin, Margaret Quigley and Charlene Mullins. She was the daughter of the late Clement and Agnes Madere. She was preceded in death by her siblings Murthee Dallas, Clothilde Vicknair, Louisiana Keating, Aurelia Encale and Edwin, Clement Jr., Lawrence and Andrew Madere. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Twin Oaks Nursing Home for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, LaPlace, LA on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin in the church at 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements by H.C. Alexander Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary