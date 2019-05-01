The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Nadine Lynette Baldwin Obituary
Reverend Nadine Lynnette Baldwin, age 56, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was daughter of the late Willie J. and Ethel M. Baldwin and the sister of Theola Baldwin and the late Mary Alice Logan and Willie Baldwin. She was a dedicated teacher and a powerful proclaimer of God's word. On Sunday, April 14, 2019, the Lord whispered, "servant well done" and called Rev. Baldwin to glory. Relatives and friends of Rev. Baldwin, Greater Evergreen and Capitol Missionary Baptist Church families, as well as faculty, staff, and students of Capitol/Eden Park Elementary School are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Friday, May 3 at 11;00 am at Greater Evergreen Baptist Church, 2243 Clouet Street, New Orleans, LA. Rev, Terrance A. Ranson, Sr., officiant. Church visitation will be 10:00 am-11:00 am. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
