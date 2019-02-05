Nancy Cuti Brignac, age 84, a longtime resident of Norco, LA, and was born in Osyka, MS on August 25, 1934 entered into eternal rest on February 4, 2019. She is survived by her children, Gail Brignac Gonzales (Terry), Mark Brignac (Lyn), and Jimmy Brignac. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Gonzales Sr. and Andrew Brignac (Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Jason Gonzales Jr., and Lily Brignac; and her brother, Dominick Cuti. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Percy Brignac, son, David Brignac, and granddaughter, Jamie Brignac. She is also preceded by her father, Thomas Cuti, and mother and stepfather Christine and Dennis Broussard, as well as her brother, Philip Cuti. Nancy loved to cook and will be remembered for always having a hot meal on the table for her children, she will be missed greatly by all who were blessed to know her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 401 Spruce St. Norco, LA, on Friday, February 8, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary