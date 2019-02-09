Nancy Kelley McDonough passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was 73 years of age. She was the beloved wife of the late John Julius McDonough; loving mother of Kelly Gelé (Lionel), Kimberly Reeser (Robert), Michael McDonough (Renee), and Erin Day (Trevor); grandmother of Lindsey Reeser, Kyle Reeser, Colin Gelé, Mason McDonough, Brianna Day, Kaylee Gelé, Madison McDonough, Delaney Day, and Ronan Day; step-grandmother of Alyssa Gelé (Keith), Jaime Gelé Zwiener (Russell), Katie Gelé Bannon (Todd), and Angelle Gelé Romano (Michael); sister of John "Jack" Kelley, Jr. (and the late Carmen); and daughter of the late John Kelley, Sr. and Evelyn Tansey Kelley. Nancy was born in New Orleans and raised in Kenner, and graduated from Riverdale High School. She lived in Harahan for the last 35 years and was a parishioner of St. Rita of Cascia. Nancy loved being a part of her children's and grandchildren's lives. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Egan Hospice for the care and compassion they gave to our mother and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to the Louisiana S.P.C.A. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary