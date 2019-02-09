Nancy (Richard) MacLean died February 7, 2019, surrounded by family, in Kenner, Louisiana. Mrs. MacLean is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Richard (nee Smith); her husband, Jeff MacLean; her son, Benjamin Barker; and two grandsons, Colin Lanclos and Cooper Barker. She is predeceased by her sister, Vicky Smith and her father, Charles Richard. Mrs. MacLean was born on November 22, 1950 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Charles and Gwendolyn Richard. She graduated from Riverdale High School, where she enjoyed being a cheerleader, followed by Louisiana State University of New Orleans (currently known as University of New Orleans). After college, she had a successful career in human resources, and worked for St. Jude, Kenner Regional Hospital, and Ochsner Kenner Medical Center before retiring in 2014. Mrs. MacLean enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends. Most importantly, she was a lifelong caretaker and devoted mother, who will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Services and internment for Mrs. MacLean will be private. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary