Nancy Pauline Eakin was born December 2, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late James Norvel and Eunice Marie Eakin. Nancy departed life to go home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Nancy was a longtime consumer with Volunteers of America. She loved making and selling jewelry, going to Dirt Cheap, Hobby Lobby and Michaels. Nancy also loved eating frog legs at the China buffet. Nancy enjoyed the weather channel and tracking the storms. Her favorite movie was I Am Legend (Will Smith). She enjoyed listening and exercising to Bob Marley, watching the Walking Dead and New Orleans history and reading. Nancy stayed prepared for the Zombie Apocalypse. Her favorite person to spend time with was her beloved Sherrie Pie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Lafitte's Landing, 951 Gause Blvd. W., Slidell, LA Senior Center on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019