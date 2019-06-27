Nancy Shea Legendre, age 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Dorothy "Dot" South Shea and Morris Shea, a son, Michael V. Legendre, brother, John Shea, sister Marie S. Verbois, father-in-law, Red Legendre, and mother-in-law Francis Legendre. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Anthony (Sonny) V. Legendre Jr., married July 6th, 1963. A son, David Paul Legendre (Brigetta), grandchildren, Sarah Legendre and Samantha Legendre, and her sister Claire Shea. Nancy met Sonny at L.E. Rabouin Memorial Trades School, and have been together ever since. She loved to travel, going on several cruises, cooking, going to the casinos with her sister, and loved her boys. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana at 11:00 am. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Hope Mausoleum, 4841 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana. Condolences may be left to the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 3, 2019