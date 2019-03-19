Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Spadaro Hilbert D.V.M.. View Sign

Nancy Spadaro Hilbert D.V.M., 66, of Victoria departed this life peacefully on March 15, 2019 after a 17 year battle with cancer. She was born March 12, 1953, in New Orleans, LA to James Joseph and Catherine Corte Spadaro. She attended catholic schools through the 9th grade. Nancy received her doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine from LSU in 1978. She was the owner of Crossroads Animal Clinic until 2004, where she excelled at challenging cases. Nancy was involved in many activities throughout her life. She was a Secular Franciscan of the Third Order of St. Francis, played the recorder and bells at Holy Family Catholic Church, and was an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary. She was an avid birder and enjoyed identifying wild flowers. She graduated from the civilian police academy and was the top female marksman. Nancy enjoyed keeping a diary, planning vacations, cooking and trying new recipes. She also volunteered with the adult literacy program in Victoria. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. William L. Hilbert of Victoria; children: Lauren Hilbert Gross (Tim) of Austin, Kevin M. Hilbert and Justin L. Hilbert of Dallas; mother, Catherine Spadaro of Covington, LA; siblings, Mary Margaret Spadaro Miller (Chuck) of Baton Rouge, James J. Spadaro M.D. (Liz) of St. Louis, Missouri, Cathy Spadaro Parker (Craig) of Covington, LA, and Jean Spadaro Vossen (Dave) of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Seth and Cole Gross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, James Joseph Spadaro. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria followed by the recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation Services in Louisiana will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with a rosary recited at 2 p.m. at Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Please contribute memorial donations to Hospice of South Texas in lieu of flowers.

