Naomi C. Davillier passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in New Orleans, LA. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years Patrick Phillip Davillier Sr.; her parents Naomi Woodfork Raphell and Melvin Louis Cousin Sr. and her sisters Sandra Cousin and Maria Cousin and granddaughter Arianne Davillier. She is survived by her four children, Patrick Davillier Jr., Vanessa Davillier, David Davillier Sr. (Amanda) and Damian Davillier. She is also survived by her loving siblings: Melvin Cousin Sr. (Ivy), Gerard Cousin Sr. (Kim), Gregory Cousin (Maria), Consuelo Duplessis, John Raphell, Carolyn Menard, Joan Cousin, Catherine Brown (Simmie) and Calvin Cousin. She also leaves behind her dearly loved (12) grandchildren, (7) great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all. Naomi retired from USDA-NFC where she worked for 20 years as a payroll technician before retiring in 2010. She attended Clark High School. Relatives and friends of the family and former co-workers are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at D. W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70125 on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation begins at 9:00 am. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019