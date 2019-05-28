Naomi Bubrig Meador passed away on April 11, 2019 in Tomball, TX. She was born on July 31, 1929 in Boothville, LA to the late Nicholas Bubrig and Mildred Buras Bubrig. Naomi was preceded in death by Bruce Meador, the father of her children. She was the loving mother of Gretchen Byerts, Mary Smith and the late Zandra Meador. Naomi was the proud grandmother of Kathryn L. Byerts. She was the sister of Lee Bubrig, K. Thomas Bubrig and the late Aubrey Bubrig. She leaves behind her devoted sons-in-law, John Byerts and Gayle Smith and many extended family members. Na' as she was called by her family and friends was a very devoted mom. She enjoyed taking care of her daughters, sewing, cooking and loving every moment of it. Naomi brought a lot of love and sunshine to her family and all she met. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with visitation from 10:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019