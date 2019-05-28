The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Meador
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Meador

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi Meador Obituary
Naomi Bubrig Meador passed away on April 11, 2019 in Tomball, TX. She was born on July 31, 1929 in Boothville, LA to the late Nicholas Bubrig and Mildred Buras Bubrig. Naomi was preceded in death by Bruce Meador, the father of her children. She was the loving mother of Gretchen Byerts, Mary Smith and the late Zandra Meador. Naomi was the proud grandmother of Kathryn L. Byerts. She was the sister of Lee Bubrig, K. Thomas Bubrig and the late Aubrey Bubrig. She leaves behind her devoted sons-in-law, John Byerts and Gayle Smith and many extended family members. Na' as she was called by her family and friends was a very devoted mom. She enjoyed taking care of her daughters, sewing, cooking and loving every moment of it. Naomi brought a lot of love and sunshine to her family and all she met. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with visitation from 10:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now