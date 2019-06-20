Naomi Sarah Andrews King entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Detroit, MI. Naomi was a graduate of Southern University of New Orleans (SUNO). She was a retired Social Worker for the State of Michigan. Naomi was a member of Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit, president of the Leisure group and overseer of Gesu Bookstore. Loving mother of Aaron Joseph King and Aaris Joy King-McCollough. Devoted grandmother of Aubrielle Makaila McCollough. Daughter of the late Merritt and Emma Andrews. Sister of Bernadette Andrews-Davis of Los Angeles, CA, Faye LaCaze of Prairieville, LA, Debra Mullins of Accokeek, MD, and the late Christian Andrews, Sr., Dolores Thornton, and Shirley Simmons. Aunt of the late Wayne Thornton. Sister-in-law of Lynwood Thornton, Sr., Joseph Simmons, and the late Wilson LaCaze, Jr., Ulysses Mullin, Jr., Frank L. King, Jr., Willie Mae Andrews, and Lenora King. Naomi is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Phillip Street New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Father John Asare- Dankwah, celebrant. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery-New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary