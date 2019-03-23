Naomie Ann Ladner Walker, age 41 of Pearl River, La passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Naomie was born on May 15, 1977 in Bogalusa, LA. She worked at Napa Auto for many years. Her greatest treasures in life were her two daughters. She is survived by her husband Scott Walker, daughters Danyelle Ladner (Joel) and Megan Walker, grandsons Laden, Logan, and Lucian. As well as her parents Vincent Ladner and Melissa Ladner, her two sisters Estelle Redmond (Josh and David Jr.), stephanie Folis (Mike), brother Steven Ladner and many other Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday March 28, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm with the funeral starting at 7 pm from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, La 70452. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at any Hancock Whitney Bank under Naomie Walker.
Williams Funeral Home
67525 Highway 41
Pearl River, LA 70452
(985) 863-5733
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2019