Nashawna Inett Renae Riley departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. She was 14 years old. She was a 9th grader at West Jefferson High School and was a proud member of the Jr. R.O.T.C. Nashawna is the beloved daughter of Shawn W. Jackson and the late Kristina O. Riley. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, grandparents, great grandparents and great great grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, devoted friends and classmates who all loved Nashawna very much. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church 1738 L.B. Landry Ave. New Orleans, LA 70114. The visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. ONLY. Pastor Allen Johnson of Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Port Sulphur, LA and Pastor Dr. Reginald H. Burl Sr. of First Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Empire, LA officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Westwego, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019