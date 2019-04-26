Nathalie (Nat) Pauline Cuquet Cazaux went to her heavenly home on April 22, 2019, to reunite with the angels and her beloved husband John and their dear children Bud and Patrice. Nat was born and raised in New Orleans, was a long time resident of Chalmette, and most recently a resident of Metairie, LA. She graduated from Francis T. Nicholls High School in New Orleans. She was an employee of LL&E and FNBC, but her favorite job was at the Louisiana Superdome for more than 35 years. Nathalie was preceded in death by her dear parents, father Nicholas W. Cuquet, Sr. and mother Alathire Harder Cuquet, brother Nicholas W. (Bubbie) Cuquet, Jr., sister Dorilie Cuquet Darby, cherished husband John F. Cazaux, and precious children John (Bud) F. Cazaux, Jr. and Patrice Cazaux Lawson. Survivors include her nieces, Darnell Darby Tramonte and Cheryl Darby Johnson, her nephew Warren Darby, her loving daughter-in-law Patricia (Patti) Cazaux, granddaughter Bobbie Jones (Kristina), great grandson Caleb Jones, caring son-in-law Rick Lawson and godchildren Donna Maniscalco Lopez, Karen Sentilles Mallu, and Freddie Lincoln. Also survived by many friends and acquaintances. The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, On-Time Caring Sitters, Egan Sitters, Peristyle Residences Beau Maison House, and JenCare Senior Medical Center for the excellent care they gave Nathalie. Funeral services to be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. (in Metairie Cemetery) on Monday, April 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial commemorating and celebrating her life will be in the Lake Lawn chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at which time Mass begins. Interment will be at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (www.alz.org), the LA SPCA (https://www.la-spca.org, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70114, 504.368.5191), or masses preferred. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary