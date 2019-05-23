Nathaniel Peter Williams departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center. Nathaniel was born to the union of the late Reverend Sylvester S. Williams, Jr. and Dorothy Phelps Williams. Nathaniel was a life-long member at First New St. Mark Baptist Church. He was active in the church as the treasurer and the organist. Nathaniel was a graduate of George Washington Carver Sr. High School, class of 1968. He received a Bachelor of Art degree in Psychology with a minor in Health Science from Southern University of New Orleans, in 1972. He completed graduate studies at Northwestern State University in Clinical and Counseling Psychology. He received a Master of Art in Education - Guidance Counseling from Xavier University of Louisiana in 1980. Nathaniel was a licensed professional counselor, a licensed marriage and family therapist, as well as a crisis prevention instructor. Nathaniel was an employee of Jefferson Parish Juvenile Services for 33 years where he worked as the Supervisor of the L. Robert Rivarde Memorial Home. He was an Assistant Juvenile Detention Home Supervisor until his retirement in 2015. He previously worked as a Clinical Manager at For a Better Life, Inc. Family Counseling Center, and a Psychiatric Counselor and Supervisor at River Oaks Psychiatric Hospital. Nathaniel was a member of several organizations including the National Association of Juvenile Correctional Agencies, Alpha Phi Omega- National Service Fraternity, Inc., and Numerous Masonic Organizations - 32 Degree Mason. Nathaniel leaves to cherish his memory six sisters, Evelyn Young (Emanuel), Julia Dugue (Gary), Esther Collins, Naomi Cheatham (Willard), Peggy Benion (Mark), and Shavonda Marco (Lionel) of Harker Heights, TX; one brother, Lawrence Williams (Carolyn) of Ellenwood, GA; one aunt, Lenora Crump; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Nathaniel was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Sylvester S. Williams, Jr. and Dorothy Phelps Williams; two sisters, Marie Williams and Edith Williams; and two brothers, Sylvester Williams, III and Lionel Williams, Sr. Relatives and Friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of First New St. Mark B.C., Second Mount Everest B.C., Mount Tabor B.C. and all neighboring churches; Employees of Jefferson Parish Juvenile Services, Rivarde Detention Home, Charity Hospital, Veterans Affairs Hospital, Orleans and Jefferson Parish Schools, US Attorney General Office, and the City of New Orleans Health Department are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration of Nathaniel Peter Williams at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at First New St. Mark B.C., 1208 S. Lopez, NOLA 70125. Rev. Carl Williams officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, NOLA 70122. Arrangement by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019