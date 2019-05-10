Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned James Duhon. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

Ned James Duhon passed away on May 8th, 2019. Born on July 3rd, 1928, he was a native of Reserve, LA and a resident of Destrehan, LA and a current resident of LaPlace, LA. Ned is a U.S Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He is the beloved husband of Bernadine S. Duhon. He is also the father of Douglas Duhon, Sr. (Gay), Stephanie D. Martin (Timothy, Sr.), Brent Duhon (Jody); grandchildren, Timothy Martin, Jr., Douglas Duhon, Jr., Janelle Duhon Jeanfreau, Shane Duhon, Jessica Martin Felver, Holly Duhon, Stephen Martin, Rachel Martin Wright and Rebecca Martin Stevens; siblings, Audrey D. Cambre, Mary D. Michel, Glenda D. Vedros and Eddie Duhon, Jr. Ned is also great-grandfather of Kelly St. Martin and Kurt St. Martin. He is also survived by his special friend, Chris Vicknair. Ned is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Viola Louque Duhon; daughter, Patricia Worrall; sisters, Violet D. Berthelot and Alice D. Zeringue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension of Our Lord Church in LaPlace, LA on May 13th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30am with Mass being celebrated at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Mausoleum in Reserve, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Masses in honor of Ned's memory. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019

