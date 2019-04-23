Neil Joseph Becnel III, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 29. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Ray P. Sanders and William "Buddy" Powell. He is the beloved son of Crystal Becnel (Brent Trauth Sr.) and Neil Becnel Jr. He is the loving brother of Olivia Becnel, Brent Trauth Jr., and Blaire Trauth. He is the cherished grandson of Neil Becnel Sr., Carol Becnel and Delores Sanders. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends. A graduate of Rummel High School and Holy Cross University, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM, all at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #1 Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary