Nell Guillot Wiederspahn passed away on April 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry Gene Wiederspahn. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Henry Guillot and Emma Collins Guillot, and her brother Albert Collins Guillot. She is survived by her sons Harry Lee Wiederspahn (Becky) and Michael James Wiederspahn (Leah), and by her grandchildren Alex Wiederspahn, Ryan Wiederspahn, Ashley Wiederspahn, Kyle Wiederspahn, Katelyn Wiederspahn and Meredith Wiederspahn. She was a graduate of Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University. She was a long-time member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church, where she was active in women's activities and also taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was involved in other volunteer activities and ended her career as a tutor for S.T.A.I.R. (Start the Adventure in Reading), where she volunteered for almost 20 years. She wished to express her appreciation to her niece Darlene Guillot for her help and kindness during her late illness. Mrs. Wiederspahn will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Lake Lawn cemetery.