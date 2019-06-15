Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell Jobe Russell. View Sign Service Information St Bernard Memorial Garden 701 W VIRTUE ST Chalmette , LA 70043 (504)-279-6376 Send Flowers Obituary

Nell Jobe Russell passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her life. She was the cherished wife of 65 years to James Vaskil Russell. Loving mother of Richard Gordan Russell (Debbie), Randall Tracy Russell, Reagan Scott Russell (Crystal), Jamie Alexis Russell Harrison (William ""Mickey"") and the late Robin Arlene Russell. Daughter of the late Roy Jobe and Jewel Smith Jobe. Sister of the late Jewel Texialene Jobe Robinson, Virginia Fay Jobe Mathews and Louis Valton Jobe. Sister-in-law of Carolyn Russell Cook. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Lynn Russell (Parker), Allison Renee Russell Chaisson (Joey), Eric James Russell (Haley), Sarah Elizabeth Russell Galladora (Brandon), William ""Mick"" Harrison III and Mindy Nicole Harrison. Great grandmother of Hudson Parker Lombard, Harper Paige Lombard, Cooper Joseph Chaisson, MacKenzie Lynn Chaisson, Genevieve Cheree' Russell, Theo James Galladora and Daniel Jacob Blees. Nell was born in Sulphur Springs, TX and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish. She truly enjoyed life through her simple pleasures of cooking for her family and playing cards with her friends. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. Her most profound joy always happened around the holidays when she was surrounded by her family, her friends and spoiling the grandchildren. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by her family and by all those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at CHALMETTE CHURCH OF CHRIST, 200 De La Ronde Dr., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, June 18th from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM, followed by a funeral service in Nell's memory beginning at 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest in Restlawn Memorial Park, Avondale, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit Nell Jobe Russell passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her life. She was the cherished wife of 65 years to James Vaskil Russell. Loving mother of Richard Gordan Russell (Debbie), Randall Tracy Russell, Reagan Scott Russell (Crystal), Jamie Alexis Russell Harrison (William ""Mickey"") and the late Robin Arlene Russell. Daughter of the late Roy Jobe and Jewel Smith Jobe. Sister of the late Jewel Texialene Jobe Robinson, Virginia Fay Jobe Mathews and Louis Valton Jobe. Sister-in-law of Carolyn Russell Cook. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Lynn Russell (Parker), Allison Renee Russell Chaisson (Joey), Eric James Russell (Haley), Sarah Elizabeth Russell Galladora (Brandon), William ""Mick"" Harrison III and Mindy Nicole Harrison. Great grandmother of Hudson Parker Lombard, Harper Paige Lombard, Cooper Joseph Chaisson, MacKenzie Lynn Chaisson, Genevieve Cheree' Russell, Theo James Galladora and Daniel Jacob Blees. Nell was born in Sulphur Springs, TX and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish. She truly enjoyed life through her simple pleasures of cooking for her family and playing cards with her friends. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. Her most profound joy always happened around the holidays when she was surrounded by her family, her friends and spoiling the grandchildren. She was well loved and will be deeply missed by her family and by all those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at CHALMETTE CHURCH OF CHRIST, 200 De La Ronde Dr., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, June 18th from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM, followed by a funeral service in Nell's memory beginning at 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest in Restlawn Memorial Park, Avondale, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close