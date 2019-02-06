Home

Nellie Washington Frederick


Nellie Washington Frederick Obituary
Nellie Washington Frederick, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, 1st cousin, and a motherly figure to many, was born on September 16, 1923 and entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 95. She leaves to cherish her loving memories 5 children: Larry Sr. (Ella), Wanda (Bernard Sr.), Pamela (Bertrand Sr.), Rosalind (Kevin), and Kim. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Wade Washington and Harriet Griffin, husband Howard Frederick Jr., children: Raymond Harvey Sr., Shelia Frederick, Delda Grover; and a sister-in-law Marcel Montana. She was a selfless loving woman who sacrificed many of her wants and needs for the wants and needs of her children. She made sure that her children were equipped with the knowledge, skills, and abilities they needed to become competent adults. She displayed maternal instincts to many young adults who crossed her life. She was generous, caring, protective, nurturing, loving, and kind. Up to the last day of her life she displayed affection and warmth. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Friday, February 8, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 1230 Desire St., New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Calvin W. Woods Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
