The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Nettie Belcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie Louise Belcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nettie Louise Belcher Obituary
Nettie Louise Belcher, affectionately known as Grannie, departed this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 98. Wife of the late Philip Belcher Sr. Daughter of the late Charles Dupree and Mamie Askew Dupree. Mother of Dorothy Grigley, Patricia Thompson, Mary Enclarde (Louis), Janet Harris, Larry Belcher, Brenda Mcgill, Betty Wilmore (Ronald), Philip Belcher, Jr. (Alberta), Dennis Belcher, David Belcher and the late Carol Quinney and Henry Grigley Sr. Sister of Daisy Dorsey (Waymond) and the late Jimmy Dupree, Ruby Guthrie, Mary Richardson, Idella Ward, Johnny Dupree, Charles Dupree, Marie Rucker, Alvin Dupree and Wallace Dupree. Daughter-In-Law Barbara Grigley. Sister-In-Law of Parilie Dupree and Selina Rose Dupree. She is also survived by 48 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue, NOLA on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now