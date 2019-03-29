|
Nettie Louise Belcher, affectionately known as Grannie, departed this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 98. Wife of the late Philip Belcher Sr. Daughter of the late Charles Dupree and Mamie Askew Dupree. Mother of Dorothy Grigley, Patricia Thompson, Mary Enclarde (Louis), Janet Harris, Larry Belcher, Brenda Mcgill, Betty Wilmore (Ronald), Philip Belcher, Jr. (Alberta), Dennis Belcher, David Belcher and the late Carol Quinney and Henry Grigley Sr. Sister of Daisy Dorsey (Waymond) and the late Jimmy Dupree, Ruby Guthrie, Mary Richardson, Idella Ward, Johnny Dupree, Charles Dupree, Marie Rucker, Alvin Dupree and Wallace Dupree. Daughter-In-Law Barbara Grigley. Sister-In-Law of Parilie Dupree and Selina Rose Dupree. She is also survived by 48 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue, NOLA on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019