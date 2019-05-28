Newton James Hippolyte Sr., originally from Saint Lucia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 22, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Monique Hippolyte. He is preceded in death by William JnLouis (father), Virginia Hippolyte (mother), and Mark JnLouis (brother). Newton was employed as a sandblaster and painter at Northrop Grumman for 29 years. Newton is survived by his children: Valencia, Vanessa (Christian), Vickie, Newton Jr., and Julius. His grandchildren: Candy, Andrea, Ron, Denzel, and Alina; one great-grandchild; and nine siblings: Patrick, James, Rose, Williamson, Conrad, Andrew, Titus, Germaine, and Martha, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Culicchia Neurological Clinic, West Jefferson Hospital, and Heart of Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at http://www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 8, 2019