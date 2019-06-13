Nia Billy Lassai, age 21, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Lacey; 2 siblings, Kim and Kimone Lassai; stepfather, Stephon E. McGee, Jr. and great grandparents, Norma and Eugene Lassai. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Kimberly Lassai; 6 siblings, Zakeita Williams, Tearany, Jade, Stephanie, Neveah and Tobias Lassai; 2 nephews, Tyran Lassai and Tahj Johnson; 1 niece, Kalieah Lassai; grandparents, LaVerne Lassai and Robert Harvey, Sr.; 1 aunt, Keisha Dominique; 1 uncle, Robert Harvey, Jr.; 1 great aunt, Cheryl Chambers and host of cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 1:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., NOLA. Officiant, Elder Torrey Fingal. Visitation 12:00 PM until service. Interment Private. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116 (504) 948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019