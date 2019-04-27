Nicholas Macaluso Jr. passed away gracefully on March 28th, 2019 at the age of 68, with his immediate family by his side. Nick was born on July 3rd, 1950 in New Orleans to Shirley Haight and Nicholas Macaluso Sr. At a young age Nicholas joined the river patrol, and went on to become a member of the New Orleans Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Kenner Police Department. After his career with the police departments he became a boat captain and later became a master of all inland waterways. In 1995, after proposing to Elizabeth Strauss Donaldson, they were married in Las Vegas while she was there to obtain credits for her RN nursing license. Nicholas was a loving husband, a trusted coworker, and a mentor. He retired from working on the river at the age of 64 after an illness. Preceding him in death are his parents, and his brother John Macaluso, a former member of the US Coast Guard. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, sisters-in-law Carla Macaluso, Susan Collins, and brother-in-law Stephen Strauss. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1001 West Esplanade Kenner, LA on Friday, May 3rd. Visitation will be held from 10 AM-11 AM with a memorial service to start at 11 AM. A repast meal will follow at the church hall. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019