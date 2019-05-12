The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Matulich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas S. Matulich Sr.


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas S. Matulich Sr. Obituary
Nicholas S. Matulich Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in River Ridge on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, La on June 2, 1926 to Chris & Katarina Matulich. He attended St Aloysius & Tulane University before enlisting into the US Navy. After fulfilling his duty, he returned home, later marrying his wife of 69 years, Yvonne T. Eumont. Nick was preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonne, parents Chris Matulich, Katarina Gentilich Matulich, and Eleanor Corcoran Matulich. He is survived by children Nicholas Matulich, Jr. (Nancy), Christopher Matulich (Ellen), Kathryn Applegate (Fred), Kim Reggio, and Laurie Matulich; grandchildren Dominique Meyer (Julien), John Paisant III, Kelli Bartlett (Mason), and Alyssa Matulich(Jacob Poe); great-grandchildren, Jacques Meyer and Charlotte Meyer. A private family service was held on May 11, 2019 at Greenwood Funeral Home. For those who wish to honor Nick, make donations to (National Center 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231) or (225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601).
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now