Nicky James Robeau was called home to the Lord unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 57. He is survived by his wife for 38 years, Sandra Cook Robeau; his beautiful daughters: Melissa Robeau-Romero, Nicole Robeau (Justin Marshall), and Kasey Robeau; his loving grandchildren: Cole Barden, Colin Barden, Jordyn Robeau, Brayden Smith, Michael Romero, Jr., and Malachi Marshall; his brothers: Jerry Robeau (Darlene) and Carl Robeau; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nicky was born in New Orleans, LA on January 2, 1962 to the late Gerald and Patricia Robeau. He married the love of his life, Sandra, on February 14, 1981 and was a longtime resident of Harahan, LA. He was employed by American Machinery Movers for over 30 years. Nicky was a die hard Saints fan and often seen sporting a Saints shirt or jersey. Ultimately, he most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His family is what he lived for. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. The family requests everyone to wear their favorite Saints gear in honor of Nicky's favorite team. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary