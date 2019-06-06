Nicolas "King Nick" Pierre, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA and a graduate of South Louisiana Community College and profoundly loved member of his family, departed this life on Sunday June 2, 2019. He was the loving son of Denise Pierre and Michael "Disco" Valdery, Leroy Anthony Butler,& Step-son of Hal "Cookie" Haywood; Protective and Loving Brother of Nygel Haywood, MonChere Paul, Irione "Nicole" Turner, Chester George, Tahira Henderson, Michael Valdery Jr., Toya Haywood, Michael Haywood, and Devin Haywood; God Brother of Tremeda Wright-Mills; Devoted Father to John "Toodie" Tucker IV, Niqual Derouselle, Nikhi and Nylah Pierre, Genaro Bolden, and Ci'ley Jenkins. Devoted companion of Britni Delafoisse. Beloved Nephew of Wanda (Rudolph) Rogers, Tenida (Ralph) Chapman, Zoleka Pierre, Michelle Reddick Springer, Rachel Breunlin and the late Louis Pierre. God-child of Lyndon Mathews, Maria Brown Lewis, Toyoka Malone, and the Late Charles Comeaux; God-father of Taranika Pierre & Ja'Don Gaines. His memories will also be cherished by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family, friends, pastor and officers of Household of Faith Family Worship Church International, Spiritual Sunlight B.C., Grace and Glory Family Worship Church International, New Orleans Firemen's Credit Union and Fresensius Medical Center are all invited to attend His Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Household of Faith Family Worship Church, 2074 Paxton St, Harvey, LA 70058 for 10:00 a.m. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. ONLY. Pastor Antoine Barriere, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery, NOLA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary