Nicole Candiff Llorens passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Luling, LA. Nicole was born and raised in New Orleans, LA. She attended St Raymond Catholic elementary school and St Mary's Academy. Nicole received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Dillard University with honors in1982. After college, she was commissioned as an officer, serving in both the Army and the Air Force. She was awarded the Longevity Service Award Ribbon and Army Commendation Medal. Her focus throughout her career was the specialty, Oncology. She considered caring for her patients her ministry in life. During her career, she worked at Tulane, Ochsner, Lakeside and West Jefferson Hospitals. She was selected as one of the 100 Best Nurses in the city of New Orleans. She returned to New Orleans in 1998 to take care of her mother. In 1999, she met Ramon Llorens, the love of her life, and in December 2007, she and Ray were married at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. In 2011, she furthered her education, obtaining a Masters Degree in Nursing from Loyola University. She became a board certified Oncology Nurse Practitioner. In 2012, she was featured as one of the City Business Health Care Heroes. In her interview for that award, she emphasized that she saw her role as a navigator of the overwhelming and complex medical system for cancer patients. She helped patients find available resources to assist them in their cancer journey. She was practicing at the VA Medical Center prior to her death, where she will be greatly missed. Nicole is survived by her devoted husband, Ramon Llorens. She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings: Yvette Terrie (Greg), Denise Chatelain, Monique Simpson (Zoern) and Marc Candiff (Myria). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews: Sydney, Sami, Jeremiah, Jacob, Joshua, Julien, Catherine, Marcus, Myriana, and DeMonte. She was prededed in death by her parents, Julien E. Candiff, Jr. and Jacquelyn D. Candiff; grandparents, J.A. Blaine Dejoie, Sr., Marguerite Dejoie, Julien E. Candiff, Sr. and Myrtle Candiff, as well as, her brother, Stephane Candiff. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St Raymond / St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2918 Paris Ave. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am; Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery; Arrangements by DW Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave.