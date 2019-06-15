On Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a very courageous battle with kidney cancer, our precious daughter, Nicole Elizabeth Rome entered into eternal rest. She is survived by her loving children: her son, Austin Michael Hinrichs (born to her and the late Michael T. Hinrichs), her daughter, Marlie Olivia Heuchan, and son, Marcus Pickett Heuchan II (born to her and their father, Marcus Pickett Heuchan). Nicole was born and raised in Metairie, LA to Mark Anthony Rome and Shelia Brownlow Kramer (step father, Dean E. Kramer Jr.). She will be forever loved and missed by her siblings: Mark A. Rome II (Stephanie Boreck) and Laila G. Rome; her stepsiblings: Dean Kramer (Kristen) and Brandy Willis (Brian); her nephews: Reace and Jace Rome; and her nieces, Kylie Miller and Bella Willis; her paternal step-grandmother, Lourdes Rome; and a host aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nicole was met at the gates of heaven by her maternal grandparents, Margaret and Samuel Brownlow; her paternal grandparents, Patricia Glenn Rome and Arthur "AA" Rome; her aunt, Lola "Sue" Brownlow; and her uncle, Johnny Farrell. She will forever be missed by her friend, Matheu Lagarde, and a host of other friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Marc Matrana, Erin Pierce N.P., the Compassus Hospice Group, her hospice nurse, Kathleen Kincaid, and all those who supported her in her fight against cancer. Nicole was fierce in her battle against cancer. She never complained or gave up; she fought until the very end. She was a loyal friend and honest to the core. If you didn't want to hear the truth, then you shouldn't ask her. She loved to spend time at the beach with her family. She had a witty sense of humor and always had a sassy comment to add. She loved being a southern girl. Her message for all of us was simple, "GO LIVE"! Family, friends, and co-workers of Alorica are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a Funeral Mass starting at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary