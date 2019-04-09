The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Cousins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Renee Barsavage Cousins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicole Renee Barsavage Cousins Obituary
Nicole Renee Barsavage Cousins, born July 12, 1984, transitioned into eternal peace on April 2, 2019. Survived by her grandmother, Victoria (May) Laux, her sons, Henry, Nathan and Paul Cousins, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by Diane & Wendel Bailey (aunt & uncle), who loved and raised her as their daughter, and Catherine Robin (aunt), who was a constant presence in her life and always stood firmly by her side. She was proceeded in death by her father, Normand H. Laux Jr., mother, Barbara A. Barsavage, and sister Bonnie A. Gros. She will always be remembered for her loving heart and her forgiving nature. She was happiest when she was with her sons and extremely proud of all of them. There will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now