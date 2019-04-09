Nicole Renee Barsavage Cousins, born July 12, 1984, transitioned into eternal peace on April 2, 2019. Survived by her grandmother, Victoria (May) Laux, her sons, Henry, Nathan and Paul Cousins, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by Diane & Wendel Bailey (aunt & uncle), who loved and raised her as their daughter, and Catherine Robin (aunt), who was a constant presence in her life and always stood firmly by her side. She was proceeded in death by her father, Normand H. Laux Jr., mother, Barbara A. Barsavage, and sister Bonnie A. Gros. She will always be remembered for her loving heart and her forgiving nature. She was happiest when she was with her sons and extremely proud of all of them. There will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary