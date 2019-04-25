Nina Marie Mitchell at the age of 54 ears departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Edgard, LA. Loving mother of Willie, Audrey, Christopher, Steven, and Olivia Mitchell. Sister of Marsheila (Donald) Smith, Jennifer (Sanders) Johnson, Kathleen (Glenn) Rainey, Oliska, Irvin Jr., Ernest, and Brett Mitchell. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, others relatives, and friends. A native of Killona, LA. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Mae Perry Mitchell and Irvin W. Mitchell Sr., Grandparents Oliska Francois and David Perry Sr., Sedonia Woods and Richard Mitchell, Brother Alvin Mitchell, and a devoted companion Willie Strickland. Pastors, officers, and members of the Historic Bethlehem Baptist Church of Hahnville, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing celebration on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Bethlehem Baptist Church 14989 River Rd. Hahnville, LA. Rev. Rodney L. Johnson officiating. Interment in Bethlehem Cemetery of Hahnville, LA. Visitation from the above name church from 9:00a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019