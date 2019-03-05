Nina R. Boyd, widow of Donald Beason Boyd, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Jerry Boyd and his husband Don, Mike Boyd and his wife Linda, and Tony Boyd and his wife Kim; her devoted grandchildren, Toni, Rebekah, Sarah, Coty, Nicole, and Caleb; and her loving great-grandchildren William, Lucas, Nate, and Blaire. Nina was an active and devoted member of Creekside Baptist Church where she was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Creekside Baptist Church, 49031 LA-445, Loranger, LA 70446, at 11:00 am, with Visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Metairie, Louisiana at Garden of Memories Cemetery, beginning at 1:00 pm. The family would like to express their gratitude to her live-in caregiver, Jo Ann, and her hospice nurse, Barry, who both provided such loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts to Creekside Baptist Church. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary