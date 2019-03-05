The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Creekside Baptist Church
49031 Hwy. 445
Loranger, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Creekside Baptist Church
49031 Hwy. 445
Loranger, LA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
4900 Airline Dr.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina R. Boyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nina R. Boyd Obituary
Nina R. Boyd, widow of Donald Beason Boyd, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Jerry Boyd and his husband Don, Mike Boyd and his wife Linda, and Tony Boyd and his wife Kim; her devoted grandchildren, Toni, Rebekah, Sarah, Coty, Nicole, and Caleb; and her loving great-grandchildren William, Lucas, Nate, and Blaire. Nina was an active and devoted member of Creekside Baptist Church where she was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Creekside Baptist Church, 49031 LA-445, Loranger, LA 70446, at 11:00 am, with Visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Metairie, Louisiana at Garden of Memories Cemetery, beginning at 1:00 pm. The family would like to express their gratitude to her live-in caregiver, Jo Ann, and her hospice nurse, Barry, who both provided such loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts to Creekside Baptist Church. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now