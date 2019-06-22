Nolan Joseph Bodin, of Covington, LA, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1937 in Erath, LA to Sidney and Dulcide (Menard) Bodin. Nolan is survived by his beloved wife Phyllis (Gros) Bodin; his sons Mark Bodin (Linda) and Greg Bodin; his daughter Deonne Bodin; and two grandchildren Jeffrey and Stephanie Bodin. He is also survived by his sisters Janel Duhon and Vernola Guilbeaux, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Nolan is preceded in death by his siblings Curtis Bodin, Lloyd Bodin, Harold Bodin, Harris Bodin, Irene Granger, Hazel Dugas, and Shirley Bodin. Nolan graduated from Southwestern Louisiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. He then had a successful career with Freeport Sulphur, AMAX Nickel, and Walk Haydel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E 19th Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary