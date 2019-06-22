The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
125 E 19th Avenue
Covington, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
125 E 19th Avenue
Covington, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan Bodin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan Joseph Bodin


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nolan Joseph Bodin Obituary
Nolan Joseph Bodin, of Covington, LA, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1937 in Erath, LA to Sidney and Dulcide (Menard) Bodin. Nolan is survived by his beloved wife Phyllis (Gros) Bodin; his sons Mark Bodin (Linda) and Greg Bodin; his daughter Deonne Bodin; and two grandchildren Jeffrey and Stephanie Bodin. He is also survived by his sisters Janel Duhon and Vernola Guilbeaux, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Nolan is preceded in death by his siblings Curtis Bodin, Lloyd Bodin, Harold Bodin, Harris Bodin, Irene Granger, Hazel Dugas, and Shirley Bodin. Nolan graduated from Southwestern Louisiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. He then had a successful career with Freeport Sulphur, AMAX Nickel, and Walk Haydel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E 19th Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now