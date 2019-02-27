The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Nolan Borry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Marrero Baptist Church
4001 7th Street
Marrero, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan Borry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan Philip "Nono" Borry


2018 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nolan Philip "Nono" Borry Obituary
Nolan "Nono" Philip Borry, age 10 months, was the son of Jacob Borry and Johnetta Matherne. He was survived by his siblings; Kylan Eastin Matherne and Adaleigh Aline Matherne. Grandson of Robert Borry (Kelly) and Brenda Matherne (the late Philip). God child of Carly Jean Barrett and Shawn Gregory. He was survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Marrero Baptist Church, 4001 7th Street, Marrero, LA at 5:00 pm. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now