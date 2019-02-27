|
|
Nolan "Nono" Philip Borry, age 10 months, was the son of Jacob Borry and Johnetta Matherne. He was survived by his siblings; Kylan Eastin Matherne and Adaleigh Aline Matherne. Grandson of Robert Borry (Kelly) and Brenda Matherne (the late Philip). God child of Carly Jean Barrett and Shawn Gregory. He was survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Marrero Baptist Church, 4001 7th Street, Marrero, LA at 5:00 pm. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019