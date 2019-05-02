|
Nona Louise Basilio entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Mother of Treva Richey, Rahnisha Boone, Ronald "Ronnie"and Darrell Fort; Daughter of Bernice Burns and the late Vance Brady Sr.; Sister of Ronald, Bernell Sr. (Annette) and Darryl Brady and the late Vance Jr., Quintin and Lloyd Brady. Also survived by eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of First Mount Calvary Baptist Church; also members of Booker T. Washington High School Class of 1970 and residents of Flint Goodridge and The Terraces on Tulane Apartment are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at The Way Jesus Christ Christian Church, 2135 Washington Avenue, Rev. Uyless D. Landry Sr., officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Providence Cemetery. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019